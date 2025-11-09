Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup to take on Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground in the Premier League this afternoon.

Farke will be aware of growing concern amongst the fans about Leeds potentially being dragged into a relegation dogfight, especially on the back of a loss away at Burnley and the abject performance at Brighton.

Leeds have won just one of their five Premier League away games so far this season and face a Nottingham Forest team below them in the table.

Farke will need no telling just how important this game could be given the respective positions of both teams and he will be relying on leaders, amid Joe Rodon being hailed by a Whites team-mate for what he can do in that regard.

Leeds did beat Forest 2-1 in the last competitive outing between the two teams, but have lost on their last three visits to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest head into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw at Sturm Graz in the Europa League and Leeds will hope there are some tired legs to take advantage of.

Lucas Perri is the man in goal today for Leeds, while in defence Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield sees Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Lukas Nmecha up front.

Farke can shuffle his pack by using his substitutes if needed and his options available off the bench include Dan James, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison.

Leeds are likely to be active in the January transfer window to boost Farke’s chances of steering them to survival, but that is not something the boss is ready to talk about just yet.

Leeds United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Calvert-Lewin, Piroe