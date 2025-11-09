Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Brian Rice feels that Rangers star Youssef Chermiti is being unfairly treated due to his association with under-fire Gers sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Rangers made the decision to sell Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane during the summer transfer window and Chermiti was one of the strikers brought in to fill the gap.

The Gers splashed a whopping £8m plus add-ons to land Chermiti and that has put pressure on sporting director Thelwell.

Rangers had the opportunity to sign Chermiti on loan without a commitment to make his move permanent, but Thelwell and the recruitment team decided to spend big on him

Chermiti has featured in 12 games in all competitions and he has only one goal to show for it, with former winger Scott Allen stating that he does not see any killer instinct in the striker.

However, Rice thinks that Chermiti’s treatment by Rangers fans and former players has been harsh, as they have unfairly placed him in the firing line due to his association with Thelwell, who also signed him for Everton.

Rice stated that he has seen little improvement in Chermiti’s game and thinks that with slight tactical support and two or three goals in his bag, he could hit a good run of form.

“I think it is very difficult for a striker when they get into a club, especially when the club have paid money for them”, Rice said on PLZ Soccer (20:50).

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2021-2023 Everton 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Youssef Chermiti’s career history

“They are expected to score goals because they have paid money for him and I don’t think it helps him that the director of football was at the club he was before and the fans have fallen out with him.

“I do not think that is helping the boy either.

“He is getting sort of paired alongside him, which I think is very unfair, but when you go into a club as a striker, you want that first goal as quick as possible and then you want your second goal.

“I have seen little signs there; once he gets two or three goals, I would expect him to go on a wee run.

“I think he would be better with somebody right up close to him.”

Chermiti came on off the bench at half-time in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Dundee, but could not get his name on the scoresheet.