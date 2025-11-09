Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Journalist Alex Crook has asked Leeds United fans who they think would come in to replace Daniel Farke as boss and does not believe there is an obvious answer, pointing to Wolves as a warning.

Farke has come under fresh pressure following Leeds’ 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest which has left the Whites just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

With Nottingham Forest and West Ham United having been boosted by managerial changes and starting to pick up points, Leeds have had their breathing space cut.

Farke has admitted there are already thoughts within the club about the winter transfer window, but some Leeds fans do not feel he should be there when it opens.

There had been speculation in the summer about Leeds potentially replacing Farke, but they kept faith with the German.

Crook insists he understands the frustration of the Leeds fans when it comes to how the side have performed in the Premier League and the worries over relegation.

However, he issued a word of caution in suggesting there is no obvious replacement for Farke and pointing towards Wolves’ managerial hunt after sacking Vitor Pereira, which is ending in Rob Edwards taking over.

Manager Reign Marcelo Bielsa 2018-2022 Jesse Marsch 2022-2023 Javi Gracia 2023 Sam Allardyce 2023 Daniel Farke 2023- Recent Leeds United managers

Crook said on talkSPORT (9th November, 17:00): “The question I would have for these Leeds fans [who want Farke to go], and I understand their frustration, they are only a point above the relegation places eleven games into the season, is, it’s very easy to fire Daniel Farke, who do you bring in to replace him?

“You look at Wolves’ list of potential candidates, with the greatest respect in the world to Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards, they weren’t necessarily names the fans were crying out for.

“Who do Leeds supporters think can come in with this squad and save them from relegation?

“I don’t think there is an obvious answer.”

Leeds’ performance in a recent away loss at Brighton was the subject of heavy criticism and one presenter insisted off the back of it he could not see them picking up many more points if the level was repeated.

There have though been questions asked over just how much Farke was backed in the summer, with the boss scouring the market on deadline day for another attacking addition.

The German did not get one.