Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has picked his starting lineup to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park this afternoon.

The Gers continued their poor form in the Europa League in midweek when they were comfortably beaten at home by Italian giants Roma.

Having won back to back Scottish Premiership games there has been sign of domestic improvement, but Rangers still have a lot of work to do the close in on the top two spots.

One former top flight star recently stated that Rangers need to bring in up to three new centre-backs in January.

They will though start as firm favourites to beat Dundee at Dens Park this afternoon and pick up three precious points.

Dundee recently beat Celtic at Dens Park however and that will stand as a warning for Rangers.

Rangers met Dundee at Ibrox in August, but were held to a 1-1 draw; it was only an injury time James Tavernier strike that prevented defeat.

For this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership game, Rohl has Jack Butland in goal, while at the back he picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma as a four.

Mohamed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin will look to control the engine room, while Mikey Moore, Danilo and Djeidi Gassama support Bojan Miovski in the final third.

If Rohl needs to react to in-game events by changing his side then he has options off the bench to call for and they include big money summer signing Youssef Chermiti and Connor Barron.

Rangers Lineup vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma, Diomande, Raskin, Moore, Danilo, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Djiga, Aarons, Barron, Bajrami, Antman, Aasgaard, Cameron, Chermiti