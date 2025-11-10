Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic has hailed Leeds United on-loan attacker Joe Gelhardt for his excellent ball control under pressure and finish against Portsmouth at the weekend.

Once regarded as a future superstar, Gelhardt arrived at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic as an 18-year-old attacker.

One former Leeds star even backed him to replace Raphinha, who has been a superstar at Barcelona, at the Yorkshire club.

The Liverpool-born attacker, though, has not been able to reach those heights yet and his path has seen loan moves away from Elland Road.

The 23-year-old is on his second loan spell away from the Whites and since joining Hull City in the summer, he has been fantastic for them.

Gelhardt had a brilliant October and has started this month at the same pace as well, as he has registered five goals and an assist in his last six games.

Hull defeated Portsmouth 3-2 in a thrilling Championship game on Saturday and Jakirovic hailed Gelhardt for his beautiful first touch and his finish, which ultimately proved to be Hull City’s winning goal.

Game Competition QPR (A) Championship Ipswich Town (H) Championship Stoke City (A) Championship Next three Hull City games

“Unfortunately, every mistake of ours they punished [us] with a goal, but it is always like this when you make a mistake – it is possible that you will concede a goal”, Jakirovic told the Tigers media (0:27).

“But we didn’t surrender at half-time, all the second half we were trying to find the goal.

“We found it at the end with a great pass from Charlie Hughes, [an] outstanding pass.

“And for me to Joe’s control of the ball, and he scored an amazing goal.”

The Hull manager hailed Charlie Hughes for his pass to Gelhardt, who controlled the ball in a crowded area before he scored.

“Wonderful, and especially when they are five behind, there is like no space.

“But a great timing, great run in behind [by Gelhardt] the defence line.

“Great ball, very sharp ball – all actions were outstanding, and I am very pleased with it”, he added.

Jakirovic stressed that Gelhardt is happy at the MKM Stadium, also praising his numbers since he arrived at the club.

Leeds are currently fighting to stay up in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Gelhardt will be able to impress Daniel Farke enough to add to his 57 Leeds appearances.