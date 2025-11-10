Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers would be the perfect fit for Championship side Southampton, ex-Saints star Jo Tessem feels.

Will Still was sacked after he could not get a tune out of the new-look Southampton side, who he left struggling near the foot of the league table.

Tonda Eckert is currently the Saints’ Interim manager and there has been an instant response from the side, who have won back to back games.

Southampton, though, are continuing to look for a new manager to take the club ahead, and Tessem believes that Rodgers would fit the bill.

Rodgers resigned from the Celtic job recently after a tense relationship with the club’s board amid a poor summer transfer window, where the Northern Irishman was not heavily backed.

One former EFL star, in the shape of Adrian Clarke, suggested that recently sacked Rangers boss Russell Martin would not be the worst idea for Saints.

Tessem, though, has stressed that Southampton will need to get an experienced manager to get to the playoffs, and he believes that Rodgers could be a great fit at St. Mary’s.

Game Competition Charlton Athletic (A) Championship Leicester City (H) Championship Millwall (A) Championship Southampton’s next three games

“Well, he is an experienced manager, he’s been there and done it, which is good”, the ex-Saints star said on BBC Radio Solent (15:50) when Rodgers’ name popped up on the show.

“I think he is a good manager, I really do, and with experience for the ones that are around, he is one of them – I think the club should look at it that way.

“We can all disagree, but I think we need someone with experience.

“Because it showed [against Sheffield Wednesday] that if you organise your team and have that respect to organise it and get it right, we are a decent team.

“And I think a good manager, an experienced manager, will get the right attributes out of this team.

“If we are going to have any chance of getting to the playoffs, we need someone who can put the fire on and get us going.

“For that, we need someone experienced, and Brendan Rodgers is definitely one of those.”

However, there is no assurance that the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager is willing to make a comeback to England, as it has been suggested that Rodgers wants a job outside of the UK next.

Rodgers managed to make real progress with Celtic in the Champions League last season, with the Bhoys even coming close to knocking Bayern Munich out.

Southampton appointing him would surely be seen as a coup.