Wolves out-on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle has stated that he is feeling good with the game time he is receiving with Birmingham City and stressed that he always wants to help Blues as much as possible.

The Molineux outfit signed Doyle on loan from Manchester City in 2023 and later made his move to Wolves permanent the following summer.

Doyle, however, had a lacklustre last campaign, managing only 476 minutes in the Premier League and this summer Wolves sanctioned a loan spell to Birmingham.

The midfielder did admit last term frustration with a lack of minutes.

The Wolves star had a tough start to his career at Birmingham, but he has managed to establish himself in Chris Davies’ starting lineup and has started in five games in a row.

On Saturday, despite Doyle’s efforts, Birmingham suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough and the midfielder admitted that Blues have much more to learn yet.

Doyle stated that he is happy with the regular game time he is receiving with Birmingham City recently and added that his goal is to help the team as much as possible.

When asked about his thoughts on five straight starts, Doyle told Blues TV (3:44): “I feel good.

Club Manchester City Hamburg Cardiff City Sheffield United Wolves Birmingham City Clubs Tommy Doyle has played for

“I want to help the team as much as possible and just be part of it, really, and help as much as I can.

“We have obviously had some good results.

“We have had some stuff that we can learn from, but personally for myself, I feel good.”

The current loan is Doyle’s third stint in the Championship, previously featuring for Sheffield United and Cardiff City, and he earned promotion with the Blades during the 2022/23 season.

Big things have long been expected of Doyle and he was even compared to Steven Gerrard by one youth coach earlier in his career.

The 24-year-old Wolves star will now be focused on keeping his place in Davies’ starting lineup and helping the team push to finish as high up as possible in the league table.