Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome does not understand Daniel Farke’s game plan and is of the view that his strategy is leaving Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin stranded up front.

Leeds signed Nmecha early in the summer window after he snubbed a new deal at Wolfsburg and later convinced Calvert-Lewin, who Nigel Martyn believes has already shown with performances how much he loves the club, to join them on a free transfer.

However, new signings Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha have netted only three goals combined so far in the Premier League with Leeds only managing to find the opposition net on ten occasions in eleven games.

The Leeds recruitment team are looking to bring in new players, with Farke admitting the winter window is being thought about, and they might think of focusing on forward arrivals with the current state of the goalscoring department. –

Newsome, however, feels that due to Farke’s formation and strategy, Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha often find themselves isolated in the final third.

He also feels that the gap between midfield and the forward line is too big for any player to cover during transition and stressed that he does not understand Farke’s game plan.

“I do think that the striker, whether it is Nmecha or Calvert-Lewin, is really isolated in the way that we play”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (12:50).

Striker Total PL career goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 58 Joel Piroe 0 Lukas Nmecha 2 Leeds United’s strikers

“When we do go back to front, that gap is too big for people to make up; midfielders are in the wrong position.

“I see it and I work it out and I find it difficult to work out what the game plan is and how we are going to win the game.”

Farke’s side have managed to win only one out of six league games and now they are just two points clear of the drop zone.

Pressure is increasing on the German tactician and he will be looking for all his players to return fit and well from the international break.

Journalist Alex Crook has warned Leeds fans who want a managerial change that sacking Farke might increase their problems, as there is no clear candidate available to replace him.