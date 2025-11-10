Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mikey Moore has insisted that talk he was ready to bring his Rangers loan to an early end and return to Tottenham Hotspur was wide of the mark.

The Gers signed highly rated 18-year-old Moore from Tottenham on loan in the summer window, seeing off competition from English Championship clubs and he arrived with high expectations, but his performances during his early days at Rangers failed to convince.

Former Scotland star Andy Walker dubbed Moore awful while slamming Rangers’ recruitment, and ex-Rangers star Ross McCormack said the Gers should be starting Findlay Curtis over the Spurs talent.

However, in recent weeks Moore has managed to shut up his critics with his performances and ex-Gers assistant manager Alex Rae admitted that he is showing signs of fulfilling expectations.

It was suggested that Moore was considering a return after a tough start in Scottish football, but the Spurs star insists that has never been the case.

Moore scored in Rangers’ win over Dundee on Sunday and he added that he was confident that the situation for him in Scotland would change if he kept focusing on his job.

He stressed that he has managed to change the scenario a little bit, but he will work hard to become a better player.

When asked about claims regarding him considering a return to London, Moore said at a press conference (2:35): “A lot of stuff goes in the media that is never true.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Rangers (loan) 2025- Mikey Moore’s career history

“I was never ready to go back.

“I always knew that at some point it would change and I have changed it for myself a little bit in the last few weeks, but I need to keep building and playing even better than I am.

“So I am picking up goals and assists; I said in midweek that I need to, so I am happy with a goal today.”

Moore’s form has improved since the arrival of Danny Rohl at Ibrox and he is clocking regular minutes for Rangers.

Tottenham are sure to be watching very closely to see how Moore does at Rangers, with the talent rated highly in north London.