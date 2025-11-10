Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has admitted he is concerned about the way the Reds are losing on the road, something which never previously used to be the case.

The Premier League champions went big in the summer transfer window to have another successful season, and they started in style as well, winning all five of their opening league games.

Currently, they sit as low as eighth in the Premier League table with five losses and only one win in their last six league games and real questions over Arne Slot’s ability to integrate new faces into the team.

Slot’s side did defeat Aston Villa and Real Madrid in back-to-back games after a horrendous month of October.

Towards the end of October though they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt, leading one former Premier League striker to declare they were ‘back’.

However, on Sunday, they were comprehensively beaten by title challengers Manchester City, as the Cityzens won 3-0 at the Etihad.

Liverpool’s five out of seven losses in all competitions came away from home and that has raised some worries amongst fans.

McAteer is particularly concerned about the manner in which Liverpool are losing away games.

He thinks Slot has not given his team any formula to cope against sides who want to play against the Reds in a physical way and try to bully them.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League PSV Eindhoven (H) Champions League West Ham United (A) Premier League Liverpool’s next three games

“If you want to win the title, you have got to pick up points away from home, you can’t just rely on your home form”, McAteer said on LFC TV (19:46) when he was asked about Liverpool’s poor away form.

“Liverpool, historically, have been brilliant away from home under Jurgen [Klopp] and Slot last season, so it is a cause for concern [this season].

“It’s [about] how we get beaten away from home, that gives me cause for concern.

“Because we don’t seem to know or have a formula to play against teams that basically want to bully us.

“It is easier for a manager to set up at home against the likes of Brentford and play a physical game, because you are at home and the home crowd is behind you.

“You are in Liverpool’s faces, you’re winning second balls, you’re pumping balls long, you’re asking questions of the defenders – you can do that at your home ground.

“And Liverpool cannot cope when they come up against teams who basically want to bully Liverpool.

“They have got to come up with a formula somehow of combating that kind of physical aspect, what they have throwing up away from home.”

McAteer, though, was positive after Liverpool defeated Aston Villa, stressing the Reds were very much in the title race with Arsenal.

Liverpool are now a substantial eight points behind Arsenal, who top the Premier League table.