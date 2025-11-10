Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Switzerland national team director Pierluigi Tami has stressed that Leeds United star Noah Okafor could have spoken to Switzerland coach Murat Yakin about his unhappiness with not being selected, rather than speaking to the media about it.

Okafor joined the Elland Road outfit in the summer window from Serie A giants AC Milan, even though the Italian side were not keen on letting him go initially.

The 25-year-old winger has been a bright spark at the Yorkshire club and Leeds are already pleased with their decision to sign him.

Despite the positive form in the Premier League, though, he has not played for more than a year for the Switzerland national team, and during October’s international break, Okafor expressed his discontent about not being selected for the national team.

He has not been called up for the national team this month again and Tami has insisted that Okafor does not need to apologise, as he is focused on the selected players.

“We don’t need an apology. Right now, only the team [that play] matters”, the 64-year-old told a press conference.

“After the training camp, I’ll certainly do something. But that’s all in the future.”

Person Position Murat Yakin Head coach Davide Calla Assistant coach Patrick Foletti Goalkeeping coach Oliver Riedwyl Fitness coach Switzerland coaching staff

Tami, though, is not a fan of Okafor slamming the national side and he stressed that the Leeds man could have simply spoken to Yakin regarding his discontent by picking up the phone.

“Noah could have picked up the phone and called Yakin at any time.

“His decision to speak out now is not good, this is the wrong moment.”

The Switzerland director, though, is not closing the door for Okafor, as he made it clear that the Leeds man’s abilities can be useful for the national team in the future.

“The door is open to everyone. But everyone needs to know their role.

“Murat Yakin certainly doesn’t want to experiment this November; after that, we can resume discussions with Noah Okafor, but now is not the time.

“And I told Noah that personally on the phone.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t use Noah in the national team in the future.

“We can certainly make good use of his qualities”, Tami added.

Okafor’s abilities are very appreciated at Leeds and one former Whites man said that he is a horrible winger to play against.

With it being a World Cup year, Okafor will hope there can be a turnaround in his Switzerland fortunes.

Switzerland are due to face Sweden and Kosovo over the international break and one Leeds player is in the squad, in the shape of Isaac Schmidt, currently on loan at Werder Bremen.