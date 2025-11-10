Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome feels that the ‘worrying part’ for the Whites is that the team do not carry an attacking threat going forward and added that they look short of ideas in the final third.

Daniel Farke’s side took on 19th-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground and despite securing an early lead through Lukas Nmecha’s strike, ended up losing the game 3-1.

Farke’s side have now won only one out of their last six Premier League games and presenter Adrian Durham sounded the alarm over performance levels following the loss at Brighton.

During the summer transfer window, Leeds brought in Nmecha, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to strengthen their attacking department, but the Yorkshire outfit have managed to net only ten goals in eleven games so far, with the three new players contributing five goals.

Newsome was not impressed with Leeds’ performance against Nottingham Forest and highlighted that the Tricky Trees played a basic style of football, which Sean Dyche’s sides are known for, and Leeds failed to come up with an answer for that.

The ex-Whites star also stated that the worrying part for Farke is that Leeds do not look like a team with an attacking threat going forward.

“They [Nottingham Forest] are not playing wondrous football, are they?, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (2:15).

Club Lippstadt Borussia Dortmund II Norwich City Krasnodar Borussia Monchengladbach Leeds United Clubs Daniel Farke has managed

“They are not passing it around, playing through the first, going up to the top man with a third man runner.

“They are playing a pretty basic Dyche ball, which is get your winger wide, get it stuck into the channel and get the second ball, you’ve got [Morgan] Gibbs-White in there, who is a lovely footballer, but we had no answer to it.

“When we had possession of the ball, we did not look like we have got anything going forward and that is the worrying part for me.

“Offensively, attacking wise we look short of ideas.”

Leeds had been chasing another attacking player on deadline day in the summer window and thought they had a deal for Fulham’s Harry Wilson lined up.

The Cottagers, who are also struggling this season, ended up blocking a move for the Welshman though.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Leeds may look to dip back into the market to bolster their goal-getter options.