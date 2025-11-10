Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former boss Simon Grayson believes Sean Dyche is the right appointment for Nottingham Forest and thinks the new manager will use his man-management skills to get the joy back into the players.

Nottingham Forest have seen two managerial changes in a short span of time, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at City Ground, Ange Postecoglou, failing to get the team going.

Postecoglou’s reign lasted only for eight games before he was sacked and Richard Keys claimed that the ex-Spurs boss lost too many players in the dressing room with his tactical changes.

Nottingham Forest were quick to appoint Dyche as Postecoglou’s replacement and the English tactician won his first Premier League game for the Tricky Trees against fellow strugglers Leeds United on Sunday.

Grayson pointed out that the first thing Dyche will do is to try to get the unhappy players back to the fold with his man-management skills and get the team’s morale up.

He thinks that Dyche is the right man for the Nottingham Forest job and pointed out that he has a connection with the club during his playing days and stressed that the style of football the former Everton boss brings will be different from Postecoglou and Nuno.

“I think what he will try to do is try to get the morale going”, Grayson said on LUTV (17:18).

Person Position Sean Dyche Manager Ian Woan Assistant Tony Loughlan First team coach Steve Stone First team coach Billy Mercer Goalkeeping coach Nottingham Forest’s coaching staff

“I know Sean really well and his first port of call will be sort of to use his man-management skills, get around the players, and work out who is a little bit more down than the others and how he can get the love back into them and the joy of it as well.

“Because when you look at them on paper, they have got some real talented players, you have got like [Elliot] Anderson, [Morgan] Gibbs-White and [Callum] Hudson-Odoi.

“There are some quality players in there and they have obviously underachieved this year and probably overachieved the year before.

“I think Sean is the right appointment for them at this moment in time; he has got connections with the football club.

“You have to go back to the basics.

“We have seen that they have changed the system of play; the style of football that Sean will bring is different from big Ange and Nuno before that.”

Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Leeds on Sunday is a big feather in Dyche’s cap and will give Forest belief they can quickly climb up the table.

With the international break unfolding, Dyche will have an opportunity to get time on the training ground with those players who have not been called up.

After the break, Nottingham Forest will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool before they welcome Malmo at home in the Europa League.