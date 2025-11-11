Michael Steele/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway believes that Aston Villa loan star Finley Munroe can open a tin of salmon with his left foot and he admitted that his right-footed screamer at the weekend against Tranmere Rovers stunned him.

The Kingston-born talent began his youth career at London giants Chelsea and impressed at the Cobham academy.

Former Blues left-back Ashley Cole advised the Premier League side to give Munroe a scholarship, but he ended up at Aston Villa, as they picked him up four years ago.

Munroe has made a two senior appearances for the Villans and in the summer, he was sent out on his second loan spell away from the Villa Park club, to Swindon Town, where he insisted he could see a clear plan for his development.

The League Two side secured Munroe on loan for the campaign and he has been an important player for boss Holloway, who recently bemoaned being without him.

The 20-year-old has started all 15 League Two games for the Robins and at the weekend, he scored his first goal for Holloway’s side in a 2-1 victory against Tranmere Rovers, striking in injury time.

Munroe scored the goal with his right foot, from outside the box, and Holloway hailed the Aston Villa talent for his amazing goal.

Game Competition MK Dons (A) EFL Trophy Fleetwood Town (A) League Two Grimsby Town (H) League Two Swindon Town’s next three games

The Robins boss stressed that the 20-year-old can open a tin of salmon with his left foot, but he did not expect Munroe to score such a goal with his right.

“He can open a tin of salmon with his left foot”, Holloway told Swindon’s in-house media (3:20) when he was asked about the Aston Villa on-loan star.

“But I don’t think I have seen him use his right; maybe once, when he clipped it into the goal, and everybody went ‘oh’.

“That was a wonderful [goal], he is a wonderful kid.

“He’s had a sore ankle; he did well to play today [Saturday].

“Did I expect that with his right foot? With his left, yes, but not with his right, well done.

“He will be teasing us now and every member of my staff trying to claim that they did some right-foot shooting with him in the last couple of days.

“But, it was none of them, it was me”, Holloway added, jokingly.

Munroe has been used in different roles by Holloway, as the experienced boss played him as a left-back and a left-midfielder mostly, but he even played as a centre-back as well.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to impress Unai Emery with his performances at Swindon until the end of the campaign.