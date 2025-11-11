Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has no doubts about the quality of new Birmingham City signing Marvin Ducksch, echoing what he has heard from Blues fans.

The 31-year-old, who had been linked with a move to the Premier League, particularly to Nottingham Forest in 2023, joined Championship giants Birmingham in the summer.

He missed a chunk of his new club’s games with a calf injury, during which time manager Chris Davies put faith in yet another of his latest signings, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Kyogo has struggled to deliver the expected goals, despite being backed by Davies to get amongst the goals soon, and has now been replaced at the top end of the pitch by Ducksch.

While Ducksch himself searches for his first goal of the season, Clarke has heard what Birmingham fans have been saying about the German.

He stressed that he is in agreement and rates Dusksch as a quality performer, even though he did not score in the weekend’s 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

Clarke said on What The EFL (18.53): “Marvin Ducksch, who Birmingham fans have been raving about, saying ‘how have we got this guy? This guy is too good for the Championship’.

Club Borussia Dortmund Paderborn St Pauli Holstein Kiel Fortuna Dusseldorf Hannover Werder Bremen Birmingham City Clubs Marvin Ducksch has been at

“Big centre-forward, big reputation in Germany, I think he has got a lot of quality.

“But it wasn’t his day, not his best game.”

Another Birmingham star, Lee Buchanan, believes that there is more to come at St Andrew’s from his former Werder Bremen team-mate Ducksch.

He backed Ducksch as having superb in-game intelligence.

The appearance against Middlesbrough took the German’s overall appearances in a Birmingham shirt up to eight and he will be looking to add to that figure.

The loss against Middlesbrough yet again brought to the fore Birmingham’s troubles away from home, where they have won just two of eight league games.