Chesterfield first-team coach Gary Roberts has emphasised that Liverpool Under-21s have a selection of top talents, given that they play for a Champions League club, but he wants his side to be prepared for them in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Last season, the young Reds finished 16th in Premier League 2 and former Wales coach Rob Page has been appointed to improve them.

However, Liverpool Under-21s have not made a promising start to their campaign, as they are 21st in the Premier League 2 table, having won three, lost five, and drawn one of their nine games.

Liverpool Under-21s are also not doing well in the EFL Trophy, as they have lost both of their games and are out of the competition already.

Tonight, Page’s side play their final game of the EFL Trophy against League Two side Chesterfield, who are looking to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Roberts, who is a first-team coach at Chesterfield, is clear that even though Liverpool Under-21s are out of the EFL Trophy, the youngsters they have are of top quality.

He stressed that the young Reds have been analysed and he expects his side to be fully prepared to take on the challenge.

Team Points Crewe Alexandra 6 Burton Albion 3 Chesterfield 3 Liverpool Under-21s 0 EFL Trophy Northern Group H

“They have got a lot of players to choose from with that age”, Roberts told the Spireites media (2:11) when he was asked about Page’s side.

“We don’t know the team they will go with because they are out of the competition.

“But, whatever team they go with, there are some really young, bright talents.

“There are a couple of them who have been in and around the first-team already, a couple of them this season.

“So, they will be bright, they will be energetic, sharp and going to have bags and bags of quality.

“They are playing for a Champions League club and they are going to be quality kids.

“We’ve watched them, we’ve got our presentation and things done on them.”

Liverpool Under-21s will be looking to register a win tonight at the SMH Group Stadium to finish their EFL Trophy on a positive note.

Paul Cook’s side, though, will look to get all three points, as a win could see them go through to the next round of the EFL Trophy.