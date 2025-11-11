Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ex-EFL attacker Adrian Clarke has told Coventry City to sign at least two or three players in the winter transfer window, as he feels that their ‘skinny’ squad depth could scupper their chances of finishing in automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

The Sky Blues are absolutely flying in the Championship this season, following a great start to the term.

Frank Lampard’s men are five points clear at the top of the table after 15 games, losing only once so far, which came against Wrexham in late October.

Coventry have been very efficient at both ends of the pitch, as they have already recorded a stunning 40-goals for tally, while conceding only 13 goals.

Clarke has no doubts that Coventry’s first team are of top quality; however, he has one big concern for Lampard’s side.

The former EFL winger does feel that Coventry’s squad depth is poor, giving the Wrexham example, where Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas and Jay Dasilva were unavailable.

Clarke emphasised that Coventry must sign at least two or three new players in January, as he believes that the Sky Blues will not get a better chance of getting promoted than this season.

Game Competition West Brom (H) Championship Middlesbrough (A) Championship Charlton Athletic (H) Championship Coventry City’s next three games

“The only thing, in my eyes, genuinely, that could scupper Coventry finishing in the top two this season, because it is a wide-open Championship, is injuries and a lack of squad depth”, the former EFL star said on EFL All Access (32:05).

“Because the team is excellent – they had three of their back four missing at Wrexham, what happened? They lost.

“Those guys come back in, clean sheet.

“I think they just need two or three [new signings] in January, to get it over the line – obviously, you have got to be careful not to disrupt the harmony.

“At the moment, the squad is still too skinny in my opinion.

“They have to invest to get it done, because they will never get a better chance to get to the Premier League than this season.”

Lampard’s men have successfully bounced back from the Wrexham loss, beating Sheffield United and Stoke City in their next two games.

Coventry will look to continue their winning run when they face West Brom on 22nd November after the current international break.