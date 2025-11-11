Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has told former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil he should pick the Middlesbrough job over the Norwich City job if given the opportunity.

Norwich are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Liam Manning, who was sacked following the team’s seventh loss at home this season, with poor form proving too much for the Canaries following a summer of substantial recruitment.

The Carrow Road club now have a two-week window to search for a replacement, with a number of names being linked with the post.

Among the names doing the rounds are O’Neil and former Southampton and Rangers boss Russell Martin.

O’Neil has also been linked with the job at Middlesbrough, who need a replacement for Rob Edwards.

Clarke believes that if O’Neil does have the choice of Norwich or Middlesbrough then it is to the Riverside he should head.

The former EFL star is of the view the poor recruitment at Norwich, which has seen sporting director Ben Knapper criticised, means that whoever goes in at Carrow Road will have a job on their hands.

Game Competition Birmingham City (A) Championship Oxford United (H) Championship QPR (H) Championship Norwich City’s next three games

Middlesbrough, due to their stable ownership situation and position in the Championship table, would be Clarke’s pick.

“If I am Gary O’Neil, I am much more interested in the Middlesbrough job than I am the the Norwich job, I’m afraid”, Clarke said on What The EFL (5:38).

“Because, stable ownership, a team that is pretty solid at the top-end of the division. That feels obvious to me.

“Russell Martin has got big links with Norwich, we know that. They do need a clear identity.

“But I think any manager at the moment would have his work cut out with this group of players.

“Yes, of course, Manning should have got more out of them. I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes.

“I don’t know why the players haven’t responded well to his approach because he did so well at Bristol City.

“But I just think it is a bad collection of players, a really bad collection of players.”

Jobi McAnuff insisted last week that sacking Manning will not solve Norwich’s problems.

Now it remains to be seen if the new Norwich boss can bring about an improvement in the side’s form quickly.