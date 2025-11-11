Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has admitted that he thought Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore was not cut out to meet the Gers’ demands but added that his performances in recent games have changed his opinion about the player.

Tottenham academy product Moore failed to make an instant impact after joining Rangers on loan and he was showered with heavy criticism from the Gers faithful and former players.

There were calls for Rangers to play their own youth product, Findlay Curtis, ahead of Moore.

However, things have changed since Danny Rohl took over at Rangers and Moore even registered his first goal for the Ibrox outfit against Dundee at the weekend.

Halliday admitted that before Rohl walked in as Rangers manager, he saw nothing from Moore’s game to suggest that he could meet the expectations and demands at the club.

However, he added that the Tottenham loanee’s performances in the last few games have changed his opinion and stressed that Moore looks like a completely different player, given a certain freedom to make an impact by Rohl.

“I am going to go for Mikey Moore as the performer of the weekend”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (9:10).

Game Competition Livingston (H) Scottish Premiership Braga (H) Europa League Falkirk (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three games

“I can only give my honest opinion and his time at Rangers before Danny Rohl came into the door, I never saw any good performances, any flashes from Mikey Moore to suggest he was ready for the expectations and the demands of Rangers.

“Since Danny Rohl has come in the door, I stand corrected.

“I think he has been excellent in four out of five games he has played in and he just looks like a completely different player given that freedom and that little bit of, not free role, to roam about the inside of the pitch and create and get on the end of things.”

Moore has also debunked claims regarding him wanting to go back to Tottenham, cutting his loan spell short, as he stated that he was never ready to go back.

He is also having a good time under new boss Rohl, who has given him his first back-to-back starts in the Scottish Premiership since early September.