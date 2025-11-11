George Wood/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley assistant manager Ged Brannan has warned Leeds United Under-21s about a physical game in this evening’s EFL Trophy encounter.

Leeds United Under-21s travel to the Wham Stadium to play their final group stage game of this season’s EFL Trophy looking for a morale-boosting win.

Both teams will go into the match unable to qualify for the next round, having already lost their first two group stage games.

Accrington played out a 3-3 draw at Chesterfield in League Two at the weekend, and Brannan is expecting a different kind of test from Leeds Under-21s, who he watched play against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy in October.

Leeds Under-21s were praised by Fleetwood boss Pete Wild, who was impressed with them.

Brannan is keen to turn the match into less of a technical affair, noting Leeds’ youngsters are a very good, technical side who focus on playing out of the back, and wants a physical encounter rather than an average under-21s game.

“We have seen them play against Fleetwood and they are a typical 21s team. They are all technically very good, good passers of the ball and they try and build up from the back”, Brannan told Accrington’s in-house media (4:27).

“So, what we can’t do is turn into a 21s football match. We have got to turn it into a man’s game, a very physical game and see what we can get out of that.”

Club Points Port Vale 6 Fleetwood Town 5 Accrington Stanley 1 Leeds United U21s 0 EFL Trophy Northern Group G

Brannan has also revealed that Accrington are keen to look at how under-21s teams do in EFL Trophy games to assess possible loan swoops in the future.

The Accrington assistant further promised a good game of football to their fans and is aiming to extend the side’s three-match unbeaten run.

“We look and always watch these games and look them up on Wyscout and see what’s available.”

Tonight’s dead rubber could also possibly prove to be crucial for some of the young Leeds players’ futures and will provide them with a perfect chance to bounce back to winning ways, having not won a game since mid-October.

Following the Accrington clash, Leeds Under-21s will then meet another senior team in the shape of Gateshead in the National League Cup.