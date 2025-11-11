Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Mikey Moore has revealed that playing under new Rangers boss Danny Rohl is a positive experience for him.

Last season, the 18-year-old winger demonstrated his potential with his performances and in the summer Rangers beat off competition from Championship sides Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City to loan Moore in.

However, his start to life at Ibrox was not smooth, as he faced difficulty showcasing his best under former Rangers boss Russell Martin and came under severe scrutiny from fans and former players.

Under new boss Rohl, Moore’s form has taken an upwards trajectory, as former Rangers assistant manager Alex Rae pointed out that the Tottenham starlet is now showing signs of living up to the exciting reputation he garnered before he moved to Glasgow.

Rangers beat Dundee on Sunday, where Moore scored his debut goal for the Gers in a 3-0 victory and he pointed out that he nearly scored a second one which was ruled offside, but the Spurs talent admitted that he is happy with one for now.

Moore also added that so far playing under new boss Rohl has been a positive experience for him and admitted that he is happy at Rangers at the moment.

“It was an enjoyable game”, Moore told Rangers TV (0:06).

Club Reign Sheffield Wednesday 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Danny Rohl’s managerial career

“It was a good one to play in actually; obviously winning and getting a goal and I nearly had another one, but I am happy with the one.

“It has been a good experience playing under him and it has been very positive even though some of the results have not gone our way.

“The boys have been together and there has been a lot more positivity in the group.

“I am happy and all the boys are happy at the moment.”

Moore is highly rated at Tottenham and he will want to gather as much first team experience as possible at Rangers before going back to London.

Rohl did impress while manager of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, but the Rangers job represents a big step up for the German.

All eyes will be on how much game time Rohl continues to give Moore taking into account the pressure in Scotland for Rangers to win every game.