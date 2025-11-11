Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has admitted that he is impressed by Southampton star Leo Scienza and thinks that the Brazilian has panache and flair in his game, but must be inconsistent.

Former Southampton boss Will Still was keen on bringing in Scienza from Heidenheim, but French outfit Paris FC tried to hijack his move to St Mary’s.

Saints however had the last laugh, as they managed to secure the deal on deadline day and he quickly managed to establish himself in Southampton’s starting lineup.

Scienza has managed to score twice in the Championship and his most recent goal came in Southampton’s midweek game against Queens Park Rangers, where he contributed to a 2-1 win.

Clarke stated that the Brazilian winger was magnificent against QPR and pointed out that Scienza has acceleration and balance, which helps him dribble beautifully.

The ex-EFL star also pointed out that 27-year-old winger Scienza has certain panache and flair in his game and is of the view that he is a player to keep an eye on.

“The one I really want to talk about is Leo Scienza”, Clarke said on What The EFL (28:02).

Club Lajeadense Fanna Schalke Magdeburg Ulm Heidenheim Southampton Clubs Leo Scienza has played for

“He was absolutely magnificent at Loftus Road; I really like him.

“He is not a kid; he is 27 and I am guessing that he is inconsistent, because with the talent he has got, he probably would be playing at a higher level than he is at the moment. This guy can dribble with the ball beautifully and he has got balance and he dribbles really quickly.

“He has great acceleration and there is a little bit of panache and flair about him.

“His goal against Rangers was a peach; he played okay in this [Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday] game as well.

“He is a name to keep an eye on; fans really like him at St Mary’s.

“Scienza, looks like a talent.”

Southampton are currently in the hunt for a permanent manager and a host of managers have been linked with the post.

Ex-Saints star Jo Tessem has backed former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers for the job and believes he could get the side into the playoffs.