Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves are willing to negotiate the departure of Jhon Arias, amid Brazilian side Flamengo making him an ‘absolute priority’, but only on a permanent deal.

Arias is still new to the Premier League, having arrived at Molineux from Fluminense in July for an initial fee of £15m.

It has not been smooth sailing for the 28-year-old in England, though, as he has only managed two 90-minute appearances in the eleven Premier League games Wolves have played.

Wolves are struggling badly in the Premier League and despite appointing Rob Edwards as their new manager, are still big favourites to be relegated to the Championship.

Arias is wary of his situation at Molineux as he wants to be playing week in, week out, to be in the best shape for Colombia at next summer’s World Cup.

Amidst his worries, now Flamengo have emerged as suitors and are keen to take the attacker back to Brazil.

Flamengo have made Arias an ‘absolute priority’ for their 2026 transfer activities, according to Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto, and Wolves are prepared to play ball.

Player Santiago Bueno Andre Joao Gomes Jhon Arias Yerson Mosquera South American players at Wolves

Wolves will do business, but are not prepared to consider a loan and would want to sell Arias permanently.

The attacker himself is open to returning to Brazilian football, as he seeks game time and sharpness for the World Cup.

Arias’ former club Fluminense have priority if he does return to Brazil, but there is no clause that would prohibit him joining Flamengo.

Wolves’ summer transfer business has been widely criticised and the club will need to do business in January to have any hope of survival.

Offloading Arias could help bring in funds for Edwards to start to reshape the Old Gold squad to his liking for the relegation battle.