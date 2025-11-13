Carl Recine/Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to hand Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers a start against Serbia tonight ahead of Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions are set to meet Veljko Paunovic’s Serbia team in a 2026 World Cup qualifier this evening – match preview here.

The match does not hold much value beyond match sharpness and bonding for Tuchel’s team as they have already secured qualification for next year’s World Cup.

That will allow the manager to conduct a few experiments, allowing new players some minutes on the pitch.

However, Tuchel is not dropping Rogers and will continue to trust in him to shine, with another start for the Aston Villa man, according to the BBC.

That will see Real Madrid man Bellingham on the bench and needing to wait for his chance to make an impact.

Rogers has been in good form for the Villans this season and has just signed a new six-year contract with his club, putting them in a good position to hold on to him for the long term.

Against Serbia, he will again get a chance to shine and convince Tuchel that he should be starting for England at next summer’s World Cup.

Level Years England U15s 2016 England U16s 2017 England U17s 2018 England U18s 2019 England U21s 2021 England 2024- Morgan Rogers for England

Rogers has one international goal to his name and against Serbia, he will have an opportunity to add to that against the same opposition tonight.

The attacking midfielder has long been associated with the England set-up, starting from the country’s Under-15s.

He was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but that interest was played down and he stayed put.

Rogers and his team have been in good form domestically and have won five of their last six games in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of it all, missing just 12 minutes of action in the eleven games they have played.

He has nine international appearances for England to his name as well, having earned his debut in 2024.