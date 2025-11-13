Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy has refused to answer questions about being linked with the vacant job at Scottish giants Celtic.

Following the departure of Brendan Rodgers at the end of October, the Bhoys have put their faith in Martin O’Neill on an interim basis.

However, given that O’Neill is already 73, it has been suggested Celtic are unlikely to offer him the role on a permanent basis; one former star though has told Celtic they should not make a young age for any new boss a non-negotiable.

There have been a number of names that have been linked with the job, including former boss Ange Postecoglou and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Richard Keys has backed Robbie Keane for the job and feels he is the best candidate for the Bhoys if O’Neill is not kept on.

Celtic though appear to be conducting a thorough search and that has led to a manager in the MLS being linked with the post.

Colombus Crew boss Nancy has emerged as a possible option for the Scottish champions.

Club Reign CF Montreal 2021-2022 Colombus Crew 2022- Wilfried Nancy’s coaching career

Nancy has won the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup as a manager of the MLS club and was also named the MLS Coach of the Year in 2024.

However, Nancy is determined to stay tight-lipped on the prospect of heading to Celtic and refused to comment on it.

“I’m not here to talk about myself”, he was quoted as saying by journalist Tom Bogert.

“I have nothing to say about any kind of reports.”

As a player, Nancy played for amateur and semi-professional clubs in France as a defender and made his coaching breakthrough in the MLS.

He was in charge of CF Montreal before moving to take over at Colombus Crew in 2022.