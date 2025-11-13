Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United out-on-loan midfielder Edson Alvarez has impressed Fenerbahce’s hierarchy and the Turkish side will look to reduce the option to buy price for the Irons defensive midfielder.

The Mexico international joined the London club from Dutch giants Ajax two years ago on a deal worth close to €40m, penning a five-year contract.

Alvarez had an impressive first season at West Ham as he played in 42 games for the Irons all season, featuring mostly as a defensive midfielder and even a centre-back.

However, in the 2024/25 season, Alvarez’s performance level declined and suffered from some niggling injuries; West Ham finished 14th.

In the summer window, the Hammers decided to make some changes in the squad and former West Ham boss Graham Potter also did not see him as part of his plans.

Super Lig club Fenerbahce loaned Alvarez in for the rest of the campaign, with an option to buy the 28-year-old defensive midfielder.

However, except for one full game, Alvarez did not start a match until last month due to a hamstring injury.

Club Years Club America 2016-2019 Ajax 2019-2023 West Ham United 2023- Fenerbahce (loan) 2025- Edson Alvarez’s career history

He has now started five league games on the bounce and according to Turkish daily Takvim, the Yellow Canaries hierarchy and boss Domenico Tedesco are impressed with the West Ham midfielder.

And it has also been suggested that Fenerbahce are rolling up their sleeves to sign the West Ham on-loan midfielder on a permanent deal.

The Turkish giants will try to reduce the €22m option to buy that the Premier League club have included in Alvarez’s loan deal.

A host of European clubs were keen on the Mexican defensive midfielder in the summer window, but Fenerbahce ultimately got the deal over the line, which helped West Ham to go ahead with their transfer plans.

One Turkish journalist hailed Alvarez for his defensive abilities, describing him as a ‘truly intimidating’ individual.

Whether West Ham will be willing to play ball and lower the option to buy price remains to be seen.