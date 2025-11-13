Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swedish outfit Hammarby have started preparations for life without Swansea City managerial target Kim Hellberg and have shortlisted two names to replace him.

The Swans parted ways with their manager, Alan Sheehan, earlier this week following a poor start to the domestic season in the Championship.

Despite having lofty ambitions at the start of the season, Swansea have not been able to live up to them this season and find themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship table.

A new manager is now on the agenda, with Hammarby boss Hellberg expected to take over.

Swansea did look at the Swede earlier this year, though Hellberg flying to Wales for talks was denied, and he stayed put.

Now though the 37-year-old manager is currently in England to discuss personal terms with the Swans.

Back in Sweden, preparations have already started to find a replacement for him, in a clear sign Hammarby expect him to join Swansea.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, GAIS manager Fredrik Holmberg and Vasteras SK boss Kalle Karlsson are two of their main targets.

There is the need for the Swedish giants to act quickly given the kind of competition there is for their managerial candidates.

GAIS are in discussions to extend the contract of their boss Holmberg, which could see him stay put.

Ahead of Swansea’s match against Norwich City towards the end of last month, former EFL star Sam Parkin had insisted that despite the growing pressure, the Swans would have enough to win against the Canaries.

They did eventually win that match, but two losses and a draw in their last three matches brought an end to Sheehan’s spell as the manager of the club.

An inspired run under Sheehan helped him earn the manager’s job on a permanent basis in the summer.