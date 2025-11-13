Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that England coach Thomas Tuchel will not change his midfield pivot duo, stressing that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is going to start alongside Declan Rice at the World Cup.

The Whitley Bay-born midfield talent is a product of Newcastle United’s academy; he spent 14 years on Tyneside.

Last year, Newcastle, under pressure to meet PSR rules, sold Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m.

Amid much criticism of the sale it was claimed had it not gone through then the Magpies would have faced a points deduction.

He has been an undisputed starter at Nottingham Forest since he joined, and this season, he has played the full 90 minutes in all eleven Premier League games.

Tuchel has preferred him alongside Arsenal star Rice in the England midfield, where he has received plaudits for his performances as well.

Agbonlahor hailed Anderson’s ability to do it all in the engine room, from winning duels to spreading the play to forwards during attacking transitions.

“In certain games, you might have to play Anderson and Rice, because Anderson could do it all”, the ex-Premier League star said on talkSPORT (13th November, 8:11).

Club Years Newcastle United 2021-2024 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2022 Nottingham Forest 2024- Elliot Anderson’s career history

“He can get the ball back, he can get forward.”

The 39-year-old also pointed out that the German coach has preferred Rice and Anderson in midfield, and he feels that Tuchel will not change that by the time the World Cup comes around.

“Since he has come in, Thomas Tuchel, recent squads, he has liked Rice and Anderson.

“So I don’t see him changing.”

Alan Brazil asked him if sticking to his guns is a negative, but Agbonlahor is convinced that Anderson and Rice’s ability to go forward will keep things fluid for England.

“I don’t think [it is a negative], because Rice and Anderson can both get forward.

“So, if you are playing a weaker side in the World Cup in your group, which you probably will, in some of the games – you can say, you know what? Anderson and Rice, only one of you sit, and one of you go further forward”, he added.

Back in September, the 23-year-old was dubbed a ‘leader’ by former England defender Phil Jones for his Three Lions displays.

He is expected to be involved again for England tonight against Serbia – match preview here.