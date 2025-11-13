Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Malick Thiaw has revealed that Magpies new boy Nick Woltemade has helped him to settle in and thinks the forward has undisputed quality.

The Magpies had a tough summer transfer window where they saw some targets being picked up by Premier League rivals and they had to wait late in the window to bring in reinforcements.

Eddie Howe’s side brought in Thiaw, who turned down some big clubs in favour of joining the St James’ Park outfit, from AC Milan and former Premier League star Dean Ashton recently pointed out that the German is keeping Fabian Schar out of the starting line-up due to his superb performances.

Newcastle also splashed the cash on Germany international Woltemade and the 22-year-old has already netted four goals in eight league appearances, standing out as a bright light.

Thiaw admitted that having a fellow German in the form of Woltemade, with whom he can converse in German, in the Newcastle United squad, has helped him to settle down well.

The Magpies star thinks that there should be no doubt regarding Woltemade’s quality and stressed that he always knew that the forward would make his mark in English football.

When asked about his Newcastle United team-mate Woltemade: Thiaw was quoted as saying by the Stuttgarter Nachrichten: “I think he would say the same thing, but he really helped me [to settle in].

Player Position Nick Woltemade Forward Malick Thiaw Defender Loris Karius Goalkeeper Dietmar Hamann Midfielder Ralf Keidel Defender German players who have been at Newcastle United

“It is always different when you have that comfort zone with another German.

“Someone you can always speak German with and whose interests you share.

“Nick’s qualities are undisputed.

“I knew Nick before, so I was aware that he would definitely be able to make his mark in England.

“The fact that he then got off to such a flying start was perfect.

“He is doing very well”

Woltemade is quickly getting his own fan club and Barcelona boss Hansi Flick stated before Newcastle’s Champions League game against the Spanish outfit that he has huge potential.

German giants Bayern Munich were after Woltemade’s signature, but they refused to meet Stuttgart’s demands and Newcastle paid €80m for him, which Michael Ballack termed as an insane amount.