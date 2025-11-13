Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva, who is on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, is desperate to get in the starting lineup of the Black Eagles.

The versatile Portuguese forward joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2024 from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes on a four-year deal.

Forest had a brilliant last season, as they managed to get into the Europa League this term, but Jota did not play a key role for them and they were open to his exit.

Even though the Portuguese winger featured in 31 Premier League games last term, he started only five times in the league.

And following another big summer transfer window, Jota slipped even further out of the City Ground picture.

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon wanted him, but Nottingham Forest did not accept their terms until very late in the transfer window, which scuppered the deal.

Turkish side Besiktas showed interest and Jota ended up at the Black Eagles, who have an option to buy the 26-year-old winger if he impresses during his loan stint.

Player Gabriel Paulista Wilfred Ndidi Tammy Abraham Jota Silva Cengiz Under Former PL players at Besiktas

The Portuguese attacker, though, is not a starter at the Super Lig club, and he does not even come on from the bench on a regular basis.

Jota has played only 113 minutes of league football for Besiktas, but has scored two goals in his five substitute appearances.

And according to Turkish daily Sabah, the Nottingham Forest winger is desperate to make a place for himself in Sergen Yalcin’s starting eleven.

Jota scored his first goal against Kocaliespor back in late September, and at the weekend, he scored his second goal against Antalyaspor in a 3-1 win for Besiktas.

The Istanbul-based outfit are currently sitting sixth in the Super Lig table and it remains to be seen if Jota will be able to make a place for himself in the starting eleven.

The Nottingham Forest loanee, though, is enjoying life at the club, as he admitted that he will not forget his first goal for Besiktas for the rest of his life.