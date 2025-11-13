Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Morgan Rogers will be England’s starting number 10 in the World Cup and he hailed the 23-year-old for his magic that gets spectators off their seats.

Rogers was on Manchester City’s books before Championship outfit Middlesbrough signed him in the summer of 2023 from the Cityzens.

The Villa Park outfit were impressed by his performances at Riverside, and in the winter of 2024, the Halesowen-born attacking talent was signed.

Rogers showed glimpses of his quality in his first half a season at Villa Park, but last term, he shone brightly with 14 goals and 16 assists in 54 appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

That put Aston Villa on red alert to expect approaches for him in last summer’s transfer window.

Earlier this week, the England international signed a new deal at Villa Park, which will keep him at the club until 2031.

Agbonlahor is impressed with Rogers’ ability to entertain the fans, noting his mindset to attack and progress with the ball at any given opportunity.

The former Villa striker is delighted to see Rogers sign the new contract and he believes that the 23-year-old has done enough to be Thomas Tuchel’s starting number 10 in the World Cup for England.

Competition Appearances Championship 61 Premier League 59 League One 25 Champions League 12 Top competitions Morgan Rogers has appeared in so far

He also stressed that if the Premier League club have slapped an £100m price tag on his head, he would not be surprised, while pointing that it took around £10m for Aston Villa to sign Rogers from the Boro.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (13th November, 8:55): “What I love about Morgan Rogers is what a player he is.

“23 years of age, been at Aston Villa for 18 months, only signed for £10m – now I won’t be surprised if he has a release clause of £100m, wouldn’t surprise me.

“£10m from the Championship; Middlesbrough fans at the time were laughing at Villa fans, saying ‘oh, you overpaid there £10m’.

“Now, you have got someone that will probably start as number 10 in the World Cup.

“59 Premier League appearances, 12 goals, 14 assists – he has been an outstanding signing.

“And he is one of those players that get you off your seat.

“Always wants to look forward, always wants to make a forward pass, always wants to run with the ball and make things happen.

“Aston Villa fans are buzzing that he’s signed up for another six years.”

A couple of months ago, Rogers played an England game at Villa Park against Andorra, which he admitted was extra special.

The 23-year-old versatile attacker has accumulated ten senior caps for England and if he is able to keep his performance levels consistent, he could be a no-brainer selection for Tuchel next year.