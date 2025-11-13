Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel says that as Nicolas Raskin is not someone who can win league titles with his goals, he would consider selling the midfielder for a substantial offer.

The Belgian was frozen out of the Rangers team by Russell Martin towards the start of the season following a fallout between the two.

He was linked with a move out of the Scottish club, with interest arriving from down south in the shape of Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Raskin stayed put, though, and was reinstated into the playing eleven by Martin, amid being lauded as being a ‘good lad’ by former assistant Billy Dodds.

While the midfielder is a key man in the Rangers side, he is not a goal-getter and if good money is on the table, Dalziel would take that into consideration.

Dalziel insists that the Belgian is not a difference maker in that sense as he cannot help the team win the league title with his goals.

As such, if a bid in the region of £18m came in for Raskin, Dalziel is of the opinion that Rangers should accept that.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

“I look at a player like Raskin and think, is he going to be the difference of you going and challenging and winning the league?” Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.18.10).

“I don’t think he is.

“I think if you look at a goalscorer, who is banging you in goals left, right and centre and a club comes in and offers you big money, I think you have got a massive decision to make.

“Because he is a guy, who can go and win you the league with goals.

“I don’t think Raskin is that kind of player. So, would I take £18m for him? I probably would.”

Raskin has recently emerged as a target for Turkish giants Besiktas, whose boss has given the green light to make a move for the Belgian.

Whether the Black Eagles would be willing to put £18m on the table for the midfielder though is unclear.

New Gers boss Danny Rohl is also unlikely to want to lose Raskin mid-season.