Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has pointed towards Villans defender Ezri Konsa’s ‘outstanding’ form, predicting that he will be a definite candidate for England at the World Cup due to his dynamism.

Konsa grew up in Charlton Athletic’s academy, where he spent a few years, before joining Brentford, where he impressed in his first and only season.

He has been at Villa Park since 2019 and has been a consistent performer, making 252 appearances, including 207 in the Premier League.

Dean Smith, who worked with Konsa during his time as boss, dubbed him a ‘rolls royce of a player’, while ex-Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, a year earlier, had suggested the centre-back was not at the level the club needed.

Konsa has continued to improve and he made his England debut last year, so far having accumulated 16 senior caps for the Three Lions, mostly featuring as a right-back, even though he is predominantly a centre-back.

Ex-Villa striker Agbonlahor stressed that he is not including any Aston Villa bias when he says that Konsa has been a brilliant performer at the club.

He pointed out the 28-year-old’s ability to play out from the back and he also insisted that Konsa’s pace makes him a real asset as well.

Agbonlahor has no doubts that the Villa vice-captain should be on the plane for the upcoming World Cup, which will start in June next year.

Club Years Charlton Athletic 2016-2018 Brentford 2018-2019 Aston Villa 2019- Ezri Konsa’s career history

“I feel like people will say Villa bias, but Ezri Konsa has been outstanding, outstanding since he joined Aston Villa”, the former Villans star said on talkSPORT (13th November, 8:12) about the 28-year-old defender.

“He is so comfortable on the ball, so comfortable defending.

“He can play out from the back, he can bring the ball out, he has got pace, he can win headers.

“He is a very comfortable defender, alongside Marc Guehi.

“So I think he [Thomas Tuchel] will go with [Reece] James, Konsa, Guehi, and then at the moment you’d say [Nico] O’Reilly.”

England coach Thomas Tuchel has given Konsa a fair few opportunities, but he is not a nailed-on starter for the Three Lions yet.

Last year it emerged that both Chelsea and Manchester United were keeping an eye on Konsa and Aston Villa could be tested for the defender at some point.