Michael Regan/Getty Images

The son of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, Luis Engelns, who plays for German second-tier club Paderborn, is attracting attention from clubs in the Bundesliga due to his performances.

Farke, during his playing days, turned out for German lower league clubs; he also had a spell at Paderborn.

He played in the Regionalliga and eventually went into management at a club he played for, Lippstadt, before being noticed by Borussia Dortmund II.

Farke’s good work with the Ruhr giants’ second string saw him snapped up by Norwich City; Leeds are his second English club.

The 49-year-old has successfully guided the Whites to the bright lights of the Premier League, where he is fighting to keep Leeds safe and has come in for some criticism of late.

His son, on the other hand, is currently playing football in Germany, at Paderborn, impressing with his performances.

Engelns grew up in Paderborn’s academy and he is grabbing attention with his displays for the 2. Bundesliga side, even though he is not a bang-on starter.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the teenage midfielder’s performances are attracting clubs from the Bundesliga.

Club Paderborn Lippstadt Wilhelmshaven Bonner Meppen Clubs Daniel Farke played for

More than one club from the Bundesliga have put the 18-year-old on their radar, with his contract set to run until 2027 at the Home Deluxe Arena.

In pre-season, Leeds faced Paderborn in a behind-closed-doors friendly game, beating the German side 3-2 in the process.

Farke faced his son in that game, but the Germany Under-19 international uses his mother’s maiden name, as the Leeds manager does not want his son to get any favours for his surname and get to a good level on his merit.

Engelns has featured in 13 games for Paderborn this season in all competitions, starting five of them, scoring one goal in the process.

The 18-year-old is a dynamic central midfielder and a potential move to the German top flight would earn him a lot more attention.

It also remains to be seen if Leeds will turn their attention towards Farke’s son in the upcoming years, if he continues his development in Germany.