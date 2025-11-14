Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy ‘could be in Glasgow next week’ if talks with Celtic over taking over at Parkhead are successful.

Celtic are currently under interim manager Martin O’Neill, who has been termed a ‘figurehead’ by Celtic legend Chris Sutton.

However, O’Neill is unlikely to stay on in the job for a lengthy period of time, with efforts already on to find a permanent manager.

Columbus Crew boss Nancy, despite his limited managerial experience, has quickly emerged as the front-runner.

That despite Richard Keys insisting that Robbie Keane is currently the best man for the job if O’Neill does not stay.

Matters moving Nancy towards the Celtic job appear to be happening quickly though, despite the Frenchman’s refusal to say anything about it.

Nancy will hold advanced talks with Celtic over the weekend, according to journalist Barry Anderson, as all parties work towards an agreement.

Club Reign CF Montreal 2021-2022 Columbus Crew 2022- Wilfried Nancy’s managerial career

The MLS side have already given permission to the 48-year-old to speak with the Hoops in a sign they may well have reluctantly accepted his departure.

If those talks are successful, Nancy ‘could be in Glasgow next week’ in order to finalise his deal and take charge of the Scottish champions.

It would end a period of uncertainty at Celtic Park, where there has been a negative sentiment since the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Former boss Brendan Rodgers was unhappy about the club’s failure to land their targets, which eventually culminated in his departure from Celtic.

Following Rodgers’ departure from the club, majority shareholder Dermot Desmond termed his actions ‘divisive, misleading, and self-serving’.

Appointing Nancy is likely to be seen as something of a gamble at a time when Hearts could dethrone Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.