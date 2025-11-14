Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Friedkin Group are considering a January loan move for Evan Ferguson to Everton to make room to sign Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee.

Everton made strengthening their forward department top of their agenda this summer and went in to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal, paying a high fee in the region of €38m, including add-ons.

David Moyes’ side also agreed a deal to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City on loan and secured the signature of Tyler Dibling from Southampton in the last part of the window.

Although Grealish has made a good start to his Everton career with four assists and one goal to show for it, Barry and Dibling have yet to find themselves on the scoresheet.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Toffees owners The Friedkin Group could look to make additions in the forward department in January.

According to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24), the Friedkin hierarchy, who also own Roma, are considering a loan for Ferguson in the coming January window.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma signed Ferguson on loan with an option to buy from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but the forward has failed to meet their expectations.

Club Years Bohemians 2019-2021 Brighton 2021- West Ham (loan) 2025 Roma (loan) 2025- Evan Ferguson’s career history

Roma are keen on signing Manchester United star Zirkzee and it has been suggested that the Red Devils are willing to let him leave on loan with an option to buy.

However, Roma will look to make room in the squad for Zirkzee and Ferguson could be the player they let leave in the winter.

Everton, during the last winter window, showed interest in signing the 21-year-old centre forward, but Ferguson joined West Ham United on loan in the end.

It is, however, not clear whether Brighton will be ready to cut short Ferguson’s loan spell to Roma and loan him again in the winter.