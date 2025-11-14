Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Clubs in England and Europe are tracking the progress of Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, but the Toffees are relaxed about his situation.

Everton signed Ndiaye from French side Marseille in the summer of 2024 and he was brilliant for them in his first season with the club, netting nine goals.

He had moved to Marseille from Sheffield United, whose CEO said that the player and his agent managed the move in a ‘very clever’ way.

The Toffees star has begun the ongoing season under David Moyes in an excellent manner with four goals and an assist in his bag with eleven appearances.

Ndiaye attracted interest from Serie A and the Premier League during the summer window, but Everton rejected all offers for him.

Inter Milan made an offer worth in the region of £40m, which was ultimately turned down, but once again with the winter window around the corner, Ndiaye’s suitors are tracking his progress.

Despite that though, according to journalist Patrick Boyland, Everton are ‘relatively relaxed’ about Ndiaye’s situation at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 25-year-old winger’s current contract expires in 2029 and Ndiaye is enjoying life on Merseyside at the moment.

Club Years Sheffield United 2019-2023 Hyde United (loan) 2020 Marseille 2023-2024 Everton 2024- Iliman Ndiaye’s career history

Everton have added a host of forward players in the form of Thierno Barry, Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish, but Ndiaye is the man Moyes has relied on to find the back of the net often.

Former Premier League star Troy Deeney stated that Everton’s season will largely depend on whether they can keep Ndaiye fit and in form.

Everton have picked up 15 points from eleven league games and Ndiaye has started all of those games so far.

The Toffees star is currently away on international duty with Senegal and they will face Brazil on Saturday morning before they take on Kenya on Tuesday.