Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is attracting transfer interest ahead of the winter transfer window, as Bundesliga clubs are lining up for the experienced defender.

The Swiss defender had a two-year spell with German side Hoffenheim before joining Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, where he impressed in his first and only season.

Newcastle signed him in 2018 and the former Switzerland star has been a stellar presence at the Premier League outfit since.

The 33-year-old central defender is in his seventh season with the Magpies, making close to 250 appearances for the St. James’ Park outfit in the process.

Schar started the opening four Premier League games for Newcastle this term, but since Sven Botman’s return from injury, he has not started since mid-September.

Summer signing Malick Thiaw has made a very good first impression under Eddie Howe, winning praise, and with Schar’s contract set to expire next summer, his future is now up in the air.

And now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, more than one Bundesliga club are showing interest in the experienced defender.

League For Swiss Super League Basel Swiss Challenge League Wil Bundesliga Hoffenheim La Liga Deportivo La Coruna Premier League Newcastle United Leagues Fabian Schar has played in

The 86-time senior capped Switzerland central defender could make a move away from the Magpies after the current campaign ends, but a winter move could be on the cards as well.

It has also been suggested that talks are already under way for a possible departure of the 33-year-old.

However, if the Premier League side are willing to sanction a winter departure for Schar is not clear yet, as they may not have enough cover in that area.

The Swiss defender played 42 games last season, clocking more than 3,600 minutes, but Thiaw’s arrival has made him a bit-part choice.

Now, only time will tell if Schar will end his Newcastle journey in the upcoming transfer window or if he will complete the season with Howe’s side.

The 33-year-old will enter the last six months of his contract by the January transfer window and he will be available to discuss a free departure next summer with clubs outside of England.

Schar has previously expressed his huge pride at playing for Newcastle and he could find it a difficult moment if he is to leave the club.