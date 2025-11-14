Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby has expressed his confidence about seeing Liam Manning bounce back once he recharges his batteries.

Following Norwich’s defeat against Leicester City, the Canaries parted ways with Manning, who they appointed with high hopes at the start of the season.

The sacking went against the views of former star Jobi McAnuff, who had insisted that sacking Manning was not the solution and urged backing throughout the January transfer window.

Manning had arrived as a highly rated boss and fingers have been pointed at rookie sporting director Ben Knapper.

Huckerby, who advocated for a ‘huge rebuild’ at the club in the summer, has no doubts about the quality Manning brings to the plate.

Though the Norwich spell did not work out as he would have expected, Huckerby backed the 40-year-old to bounce back once he recharges his batteries.

“It didn’t work out for him here but he’s a genuinely good human being”, Huckerby wrote on X while responding to a statement issued by Manning to thank everyone at Norwich City.

Club Reign Lommel 2020-2021 MK Dons 2021-2022 Oxford United 2023 Bristol City 2023-2025 Norwich City 2025 Clubs Liam Manning has managed

“I’m sure he’ll bounce back when he’s recharged his batteries.”

The Norwich City hierarchy have a big decision to make when it comes to Manning’s successor, given the precarious situation the club find themselves in.

They are firmly set inside the Championship relegation zone and have only Sheffield Wednesday, a club placed in administration, behind them.

Norwich’s home form has been particularly dismal, having lost each of the seven games they have played at Carrow Road.

Following the international break, Norwich will resume their campaign with a league fixture against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.