Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United can breathe a sigh of relief as Whites star Gabriel Gudmundsson’s injury scare with Sweden has eased, as he is back in training with his national team today.

The Elland Road outfit picked left-back Gudmundsson up from Ligue 1 club Lille in the summer window, following Junior Firpo’s departure following his contract expiry.

Unsurprisingly, the Sweden defender became Daniel Farke’s go-to left-back and he has started his life in the Premier League positively as well, with the exception of an own goal at Fulham.

Back in September, he was blasted for his unfortunate own goal against Fulham, but Tony Dorigo insisted that Gudmundsson’s start at the club impressed him.

However, his time with the Sweden national team has not gone well in recent months, as one Swedish journalist described his performance as downright painful.

Sweden are winless in their last four World Cup qualifier games, which made the football association bring in former West Ham boss Graham Potter in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s place.

Tomasson’s sacking was something that surprised Gudmundsson, but he did admit that the national team’s performances were not good enough.

Manager Reign Erik Hamren 2009-2016 Janne Andersson 2016-2023 Jon Dahl Tomasson 2024-2025 Graham Potter 2025- Recent Sweden managers

On Thursday, Gudmundsson did not train with his Sweden team-mates, due to an injury he sustained.

However, according to Swedish daily Expressen, the Leeds left-back is fit to be on grass today and he will be training under Potter.

Leeds fans will feel relief to see their first-choice left-back fit, as the Whites have some tough fixtures after the international break.

Sweden face Switzerland on Saturday night at Stade de Geneve to look for their first World Cup qualifier win after losing three and drawing one.

Gudmundsson was used as a centre-back and a left-sided wide player by Tomasson and it remains to be seen where Potter uses him in his first game in charge.

Sweden play Slovenia on Tuesday to wrap up their current international break games and Leeds fans will hope to see a healthy Gudmundsson return to Elland Road.