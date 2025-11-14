Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has made it clear that Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida is going to start against Poland in the Oranje’s World Cup qualifier tonight.

The Black Cats have made a brilliant start to life back in the Premier League, as they sit fourth in the league after eleven games.

Geertruida joined Sunderland in the summer window on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest were also keen on the versatile defender, but Sunderland ended up winning the race for him.

Initially, Geertruida was used as an off-the-bench substitute by Regis Le Bris, but following Omar Alderate’s injury, he has started the last three games, helping the Black Cats secure five crucial points in the process.

Now, Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, who is the Dutch national team’s bang-on starter, has suffered an injury that has ruled him out of tonight’s game against Poland.

Dutch boss Koeman has now confirmed that Geertruida is going to play against Poland, as the 25-year-old is the only available replacement for that role.

“That will be Lutsharel Geertruida”, Koeman told a press conference regarding his right-back solution against Poland amid Dumfries’ injury woes.

“Because then I only have to cover one position in the team.”

The 25-year-old has shown his versatility throughout his career, as he has been playing as a centre-back, but he is equally comfortable playing as a left-back or a right-back.

Some Black Cats stars will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in the winter and Geertruida’s versatility could become a real asset for Le Bris’ side.

Geertruida will look to keep a clean sheet tonight for his country against Poland.

Sunderland have some taxing fixtures next month and the Sunderland fans will hope to have Geertruida and their entire backline at their best.