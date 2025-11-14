Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City’s top managerial target, Kim Hellberg, has held talks with a couple of more Championship outfits, as the Welsh side look to appoint him.

The Welsh club have made an uninspiring start to their campaign, which led them to part ways with Alan Sheehan.

One former hitman pointed out some discontent at the Swans, who are currently looking to appoint a manager to lift their season.

Hammarby boss Hellberg has been on their radar for a while and Swansea are closing in on the 37-year-old, as the Swedish club are preparing for life without him.

Hellberg does appear to be closing in on the Swansea job, but the Welsh side are not the only Championship outfit to admire him.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, the Hammarby boss has met with two other Championship sides beyond Swansea.

Norwich City and Middlesbrough are currently on a managerial hunt and it remains to be seen if they are clubs that have made contact with Hellberg.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

It is also unclear whether talks with Hellberg and other Championship sides have gone anywhere.

Hellberg could already be pulling the strings at Swansea as the club are keen on Leo Walta, who is on the books at Swedish side Sirus.

The Swedish season ended only a few days ago and Walta has come away with a brilliant season, with 17 goals and three assists in 34 games for Sirius.

Swansea have scored only 15 league goals in 15 games so far, and they feel that the 22-year-old Finland star could be the answer to their goalscoring woes.

Walta’s link to Swansea could indicate Hellberg’s arrival at the Welsh club, as the Swede has shown interest in signing him before at Hammarby.

Now, only time will tell if the Swans will be able to land Hellberg first, and potentially Walta in January to complete a double coup from the Swedish top flight.