Bolton Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher has hailed Middlesbrough on-loan striker Marcus Forss for his brace against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday, dubbing him ‘unbelievable’.

The Finnish striker caught West Brom’s eye when he was back in Finland and spent several years in the Baggies academy.

Brentford picked him up from West Brom’s youth system and he made 74 senior appearances for the Bees, playing seven Premier League games as well.

During his time at Brentford, Forss even attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Back in the summer of 2022, Forss joined Middlesbrough and had a decent first season at the club, but he suffered an injury at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, which kept him out for a period in the season after.

And after struggling to clock game time last season, Forss was loaned out to League One side Bolton Wanderers for the campaign in the summer.

Schumacher is managing his game time at Bolton, with Forss having started five league games so far, but played more than 70 minutes on Tuesday night against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy, contributing to a 6-2 win.

Forss scored twice and the Bolton boss hailed him for his performance, admitting that he knows what the Finnish striker is capable of.

Game Competition Bradford City (H) League One Luton Town (A) League One Bradford City (H) EFL Trophy Bolton Wanderers’ next three games

Schumacher hailed Forss for his technical abilities, dubbing him an unbelievable footballer following his performance.

“Listen, he is an unbelievable player, really a technically gifted player”, the Bolton boss told his club’s in-house media (1:31) about the Boro on-loan striker.

“And he showed the quality since he has been here and we knew that he’s got that.

“His first goal, in particular, was excellent, and the second goal takes a little bit of deflection.

“But he was a threat all game”

Bolton currently sit in fourth spot in the League One table and are just two points off league leaders Stockport County.

Schumacher’s club have won their last five matches on the spin and Forss will have to work hard to nail down a regular spot in the Bolton side.