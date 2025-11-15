Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazilian club Cruzeiro have put a price tag on the head of Kaio Jorge, who Aston Villa have enquired about, but will not hold any talks about his departure until their domestic season has ended.

The Birmingham-based club had a horrendous start to their season, but Unai Emery has stabilised the ship at Villa Park in recent weeks.

Following the departures of marquee loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio after last season, Aston Villa struggled to bring in suitable replacements.

Even though the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho and Evan Guessand were brought in to boost the attack, they have not been able to make a telling difference.

Star forward Ollie Watkins’ barren run in front of goal has not helped as well, but former Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has stressed that the 29-year-old is allowed a blip and will recover.

With the winter transfer window set to open in a month and a half, Aston Villa are willing to sign a new striker to strengthen their frontline.

They have been keen on Cruzeiro’s 23-year-old Brazilian forward Jorge, who left Serie A giants Juventus last year.

Club Years Santos 2018-2021 Juventus 2021-2024 Frosinone (loan) 2023-2024 Cruzeiro 2024- Kaio Jorge’s career history

According to Brazilian outlet Goal Brasil, Cruzeiro have set a hefty €35m price tag on Jorge amid the growing interest.

Cruzeiro believe that the Brazil forward has made significant improvements since joining them, which they feel justifies the asking price.

Aston Villa have enquired about Jorge, as have Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen.

Clubs cannot though start to put in the legwork on a deal now as Cruzeiro are unwilling to entertain any sale talks while the Brazilian Serie A is ongoing; it is due to end in December.

Jorge was on Juventus’ books for three years, but he could not make a breakthrough to their first team, making only eleven senior appearances, without scoring a goal.

In the ongoing Brazilian Serie A campaign, he has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 41 games, which earned him a first senior Brazil call-up back in late August.

Cruzeiro are fighting for the title with six league games left.