Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Leeds United could consider sacking Daniel Farke and suggested that the German would be the perfect manager for Norwich City to get them back on track.

Farke started his managerial career in his native Germany, but he made his name with a four-year stint at Carrow Road from 2017 to 2021.

He took Norwich to the Premier League on two occasions, winning a reputation as a Championship promotion specialist which helped to convince Leeds to appoint him.

The German has been at Leeds since 2023 and last term he got the Whites promoted back to the Premier League, where they are now looking to survive.

However, Leeds’ recent results and performances have seen Farke criticised and ex-Whites star Jon Newsome recently took aim at the German for how he uses Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Farke’s former club, Norwich, are struggling in the Championship, having sacked Liam Manning as they sit second bottom in the league table.

Former EFL winger Clarke feels that Leeds could look to move on from the 49-year-old German manager at some point in the campaign.

And he stressed that the Whites boss has the perfect personality to potentially turn around the situation at Carrow Road and take Norwich forward.

“Daniel Farke is probably the answer to those [questions], isn’t he?”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (25:26), while discussing the managerial situation at Norwich.

“You just need Leeds, maybe, to pull the trigger on Daniel Farke, and then he can come home and turn Norwich around.

“Because I am sure, at some stage, this season, Leeds might consider making a change.

“He would be the ideal personality to come back and sort of save this team.”

Journalist Alex Crook, though, has warned Leeds about sacking Farke, giving the Wolves example, as the Midlands club appointed Rob Edwards rather than a bigger and more proven name.

Leeds face Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their first four games after the international break, and that could make or break Farke’s job security at Elland Road.