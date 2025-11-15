George Wood/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has insisted that Southampton loan star Princewill Ehibhatiomhan did not play as well as he wanted against MK Dons earlier this week, but thinks the Saints talent will have to learn that happens.

The young attacker began his youth career at Reading’s academy and Southampton picked him up two years ago.

The recently turned 20-year-old, though, is deemed not ready to be part of Southampton’s senior side, and in the summer, Ehibhatiomhan was sent on his first loan away from the club.

League Two side Swindon Town got their hands on the Milton Keynes-born talent, but he is yet to become a bang-on starter at the Robins.

The former England Under-17 international revealed that a conversation with Holloway convinced him to join Swindon.

Ehibhatiomhan had a little bit of a tough time last month, as he had haemorrhoids, and Holloway revealed that he almost dropped his phone when the young attacker told him about his affliction.

The Southampton talent is a regular for Swindon in the cup competitions and he played 90 minutes against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy earlier this week, where Swindon were victorious 4-0.

Ehibhatiomhan, though, according to the Robins boss, did not play as well as he wanted against MK Dons, which he believes is not unnatural for young players like him.

Holloway does not care about the Southampton talent not hitting his own expectations as that is something he thinks he needs to learn.

“Prince played his part [against MK Dons]”, Holloway told a press conference (4:13) about the Southampton talent.

“Although he didn’t play as well as he wanted to, I don’t care.

“He has got to learn that, it will go right for him one day, and it won’t the next; he is still young.

“He was still a threat; he was a part of it all.

“So, all in all, that was a brilliant performance, I felt, absolutely brilliant.”

Southampton will keep a keen eye on Ehibhatiomhan’s game time to ensure he gets enough first-team minutes to grow properly.

Whether they will consider him to be part of the first team squad for next season remains to be seen.