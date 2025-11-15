Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Aston Villa winger Donyell Malen has given an insight into his adaptation to life in England, insisting that though it was not easy, he kept focusing on himself and doing the right things.

Malen arrived in England in the middle of the season, signing for Aston Villa on a deal worth £21.5m, from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Striking a deal was not easy for the Premier League team as they had to increase their initial bid to convince the Germans to do business.

For the Dutch international, though, life has not been easy at his new club, playing in a new environment and under a new manager in Unai Emery.

In fact, ten months down the line, Malen is yet to play a full 90-minute match for the Villans in the Premier League, but insists that his focus is on doing the right things on the pitch.

“It wasn’t always easy in a new environment, a new league, and with a new manager”, Malen told Dutch magazine ELF Voetbal.

“But I had to not think too much and focus on myself and keep doing the right things. Stay calm.”

Club Years PSV Eindhoven 2017-2021 Borussia Dortmund 2021-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Donyell Malen’s career history

While coming on as a substitute, Malen insists that he goes onto the pitch with a positive frame of mind, even if it is only for five minutes.

He is clear that mentality is important and always believes that things will eventually go his way, even if there are some bumps in the road and setback.

“When I come on as a substitute, I always think: I’m going to do it.

“Even if the playing time is limited. Even if it’s just five minutes.

“I’ve always maintained that mentality and it’s what got me where I am today.

“In the end, I know I’ll always come out on top.

“An athlete’s career doesn’t always go from zero to a hundred.

“Sometimes you take a step back.”

Malen has already scored three goals in the Premier League this season, with two coming against Burnley in a 2-1 win and one against Bournemouth in the last match before the international break.

He will be looking to make sure he keeps playing, with one former Dutch star feeling Malen was unhappy with what time he got on the pitch last term.

Malen was long on the radar of Premier League sides before he joined Aston Villa, with Arsenal wanting him when he was just 16; he eventually had a spell in the Gunners’ youth ranks, signing in 2015.