Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Newcastle United have been given encouragement over a target as AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit is impatient to test himself at a higher level, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The Magpies can count Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey and Bruno Guimaraes amongst their current midfield ranks.

Though talented and industrious, there have been question marks over a lack of creativity from midfield, which might elevate Newcastle’s effectiveness as a team.

Eddie Howe’s side have only scored eleven goals in their eleven Premier League games so far and the Magpies are expected to look to be active in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle are amongst the teams showing interest in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Smit, who is catching the eye in the Netherlands.

AZ will not block a move for Smit if their asking price of over £22m is met and, giving Newcastle encouragement of a winter deal, he wants to take a step up now.

Doing deals for top prospects in winter transfer windows can prove to be tough, but Smit is on board with a move, which he wants ‘ASAP’.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle though do not have a smooth route to snare the 19-year-old Dutchman.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in Smit and could present a more attractive destination for the AZ player.

Smit could also take note of the fact that Newcastle boss Howe is not a big fan of shuffling his team selection too often.

That was recently described as a weakness by one former striker as other sides know what to expect from the Magpies.

Newcastle’s recent transfer business has won praise, with defender Malick Thiaw seeing one performance dubbed ‘flawless’ and Nick Woltemade continuing to win rave reviews.

Their recruitment team are fans of Smit and think he has huge potential.

The Magpies have struggled to pick up consistency in the Premier League so far this season and business in January could turn out to be key to their fortunes.