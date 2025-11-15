Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Kenny Miller believes that there is a real style in how Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy plays, which is more possession-based and something similar to that of Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

Nancy is being heavily linked with a move to Scotland, where there is a requirement in Glasgow to replace Rodgers.

The 52-year-old left Celtic after tensions between him and the board reached a peak.

The club’s majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond, was critical of the boss following his departure.

Martin O’Neill was given the job on an interim basis but at 73, he is not expected to hold on to the post for long.

The Bhoys are readying his successor and multiple names have been linked, including those of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Columbus Crew manager Nancy.

In a recent press conference, Nancy refused to answer questions on his future, but he has been given permission to speak to Celtic and is closing in on the job.

Miller, who has seen Nancy at close quarters through his association with Atlanta United where he was an assistant, insists that the 48-year-old has a real style about him and wants to play possession-based football.

Statistic Number Games 34 Wins 14 Draws 12 Losses 8 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 51 Columbus Crew in the MLS Eastern Conference this year

In that, Miller insists, Nancy is similar to two former Celtic managers in the shape of Rodgers and Postecoglou.

“He has been a pretty successful coach in the MLS”, Miller said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (19.42).

“A real style in how he plays.

“We faced them twice this year and they were excellent in both games.

“They have actually just been knocked out of the playoffs by Cincinnati, again truly a good team.

“But the way he plays is, I want to say, in the style of an Ange Postecoglou of a Brendan in his first spell.

“The way they played football was possession-based.”

Whether Nancy can translate that in Scotland is something that Miller is waiting to see.

“In Scotland can it translate? Again it will be interesting to see how it does.”

Celtic had been expected to kick on following their impressive progress in the Champions League last season, but a disappointing summer transfer window and the exit of Rodgers has now thrown the Bhoys back.

It remains to be seen whether Nancy is the man to get them back on track.