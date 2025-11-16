Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has admitted he does not know how Plymouth Argyle managed to land striker Lorent Tolaj, who for him looks a ‘top, top talent’.

Plymouth were relegated to League One last season and to get back to the Championship, they decided to strengthen the squad, with the attacking department being their focus.

After a difficult start to the season, Argyle set their eyes on Tolaj, who scored 14 times for Port Vale last season and they managed to snap him up from the Vale Park outfit.

He had an immediate impact, with one League One star suggesting that Tolaj was exactly what Plymouth were missing, while Argyle skipper Joe Edwards talked up the striker’s contribution.

Parkin is of the view that Tolaj thought he was joining a side who would challenge for promotion, but on the contrary, Plymouth are now battling to stay up.

The former Championship striker thinks that Tolaj is top talent with good finishing abilities and pointed out that he is very physical and good at hold-up play.

Parkin conceded he is not sure how Argyle landed the striker.

“I do not know how they actually got him”, Parkin on What The EFL (36:18).

Club Brighton Cambridge United Salford City Dundee Aldershot Town Port Vale Plymouth Argyle Teams Lorent Tolaj has played for

“If you look at his goalscoring record last year at Port Vale, he thought he was joining a side that were certain for a promotion challenge and it looks like anything but that.

“From what I have seen, he is top, top talent.

“[Tolaj is a] very physical, a good hold-up player and scores.

“He can run and play off the shoulder and is a good finisher.”

Tolaj has featured eleven times for Plymouth this season while netting six goals in the process, including one against Huddersfield Town before the international break, as Argyle lost 3-1.

Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley will be under pressure with his team sitting at the bottom of the League One table and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to find a way to turn their form around.